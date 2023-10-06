Domiciliary Care Coordinator

Clapham, London

Company:

Holistic Community Care is the lead company in a group of companies operating in the domiciliary/homecare sector, where trained careworkers attend to the needs of older and disabled people in their own homes.

Holistic is one of the most well-established homecare companies in the UK. It currently provides thousands of hours’ worth of care on a weekly basis to several local authorities and private clients in London and the South-East.

Domiciliary Care Coordinator - Job Description:

A position for a Domiciliary Care Coordinator has emerged in the modern and spacious Clapham headquarters of this well-established and expanding domiciliary care agency.

Previous experience of domiciliary care coordinating is essential - those with NVQ/Diploma Level 3 (or above) in Health and Social Care (or equivalent) are particularly desirable.

You will be working with an established team, which coordinates careworkers undertaking over 5000 hours of care per week. This role will involve managing rotas, liaising with social services and the next-of-kin of service users, rostering and allocating hours to careworkers, using IT systems (for which full training will be provided), and participating in the paid on-call rota. Candidates with good organisational skills who are honest and outgoing are highly desired. Familiarisation with Peopleplanner, Careplanner and CM2000 is desirable, but not a requirement.

Domiciliary Care Coordinator - Profile:

Previous domiciliary coordinating experience within a busy company

Ability to take part in the paid oncall rota

Fluent English (both written and spoken)

Execeptional telephone manner

Intermediate level or above Microsoft Office skills

Great communication and interpersonal skills

Team player and a joy to work with

Good attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to multi-task

Proactive approach

Good organisational skills

Ability to work to deadlines & take direction

Ability to prioritise workload effectively

Flexibility and adaptability

Domiciliary Care Coordinator - Benefits:

£22,000-£25,000 per annum, depending on experience

Team and individual monthly bonus (subject to achieving targets)

Employment contracts are full-time

Advanced training opportunities in Social Care subjects

Holiday pay

Monthly pay

Statutory sick and maternity pay

Childcare vouchers

Referral bonus (if you successfully introduce a new careworker to us)

Applications:

Along with their CV, applicants should submit a covering letter, which describes how their skills and experience are suited to the position.

Please provide details of your current salary.

Those candidates selected for interview will be informed by email. If you do not hear from us within 7 working days, please assume that your application has not been successful.

We work constantly to provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, social background, religion, disability or sexuality.

Please note that these positions are exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. All applicants will be required to undergo a check with the Criminal Records Bureau prior to employment.