Private Patient Sales Advisor

Private Patient Bookings Advisor | Sales/Customer Service | Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Monday - Friday | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a driven and motivated Private Patient Bookings Advisor to be an integral member of the hospital business development team.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Working hours and days - 37.5 hours to be worked within 5 days Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm

Duties and responsibilities

- To be directly accountable for the prospective patient enquiry by building customer relationships using consultative selling skills, pro-active customer service, and by finding treatment solutions for patients paying for their own treatment.

- To help the hospital achieve its business volume targets by converting enquirers who are considering paying for their own treatment, through the achievement of agreed personal targets.

- To act as the contact point for all self-pay enquiries and be responsible for the conversion of enquiries into bookings, through the proactive management of the enquiry. This will include capturing all enquirers' details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help to ensure the pathway leads to conversion.

- To respond to all prospective patient enquiries in a professional and timely manner in order to meet sales targets agreed with the business development manager. Inbound enquiries may be by telephone, email, or face to face.

- To maximise the conversion of enquiries into either out-patient or in-patient appointments through high level of sales and customer service skills, in order to meet conversion rate targets.

Who we're looking for

- Experience in a fast paced role dealing with customer enquiries in an office / call centre environment.

- Proven success in customer relationship building.

- Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers, including phone manner.

- A strong understanding of the Private Healthcare business is desirable but not essential.

- Customer Service experience essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications