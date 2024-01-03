Bookings Administrator | Bristol | Competitive Salary + Extensive Benefits | Full Time Mon-Fri

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an Outpatient Bookings Administrator to join our friendly team. This role will be responsible for providing a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors.

This position is a full-time, permanent position working Monday - Friday 37.5 hours per week.

This is on a 3 week shift rota 8am-4pm, 9am-5pm and 12pm-8pm

This an excellent opportunity and a great role for someone that can thrive in a busy environment and enjoys speaking to people.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation of Outpatient appointment scheduling.

- Patient contact via email, online platforms and telephone calls.

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment and role

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications