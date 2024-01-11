Customer Service Officer | Business Services Team | Leeds | 25 hours per week | Part time | Competitive Salary and great Benefits



Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week



Spire Leeds Hospital is looking to recruit a Customer Service to join our brilliant Business Services Team. The customer service officer will provide efficient Clinic Appointments service to GP's, consultants and patients, so helping to achieve the highest possible standard of care within the Clinic Appointments Office for both private and NHS patients.



Accountabilities and Activities:

- Provide an efficient clinic appointments service to patients, consultants, secretaries and staff in accordance with departmental procedures

- Deal with telephone communications effectively

- Ensure clinic builds are up-to date in SAP

- Compilation of clinic lists and distribution as required to staff and consultants

- Maintenance of patient confidentiality at all times

- Maintenance of a professional service which has a high standard of efficiency

- Divide a service to the consultants and patients and show no bias or favoritism

- Ensure accurate M.D.S. collection to facilitate Out-patient, E.D.I. and

- Manual billing processes, including the accurate collection of credit cards

Who we're looking for

- Experience with customer service and is happy to deal with telephone communications

- Experience of working in a team.

- Have a clear telephone voice.

- Good organizational and communication skills. P.C. skills.

- Punctual

- Flexible

- Has attention to detail



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart