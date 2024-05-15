Medical Receptionist / Administrator - GP Surgery

A busy and friendly General Practice in Cambridge is recruiting for a Medical Receptionist or Administrator on a permanent basis. The vacancy is 35 hours per week, ideally over 5 days (or 4.5 days) and duties will consist of:

- Book in patients and call handle

- Scanning

- Knowledge of Medical Systems such as System One

If you tick all of the boxes and are looking for your next career step then get in contact with Sarah at Chase Medical today! You can call for an informal chat on 0114 2757421.

or click apply for a call back with information on how to apply.

Benefits

As well as joining a purpose-built centre in a quiet residential area, you'll also be part of a large team who span over 6 sites; so, there's plenty of support on offer! The salary is £12 per hour after probation.

The surgery is also offering NHS Pension contributions, Group Indemnity and 5 weeks Annual Leave as part of their permanent employment package.

If you're interested in this position contact Chase Medical today! Being a Specialist Agency in the Primary Care Sector puts us in a fantastic position to help you secure your dream job in General Practice!