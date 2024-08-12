A friendly GP surgery based in the Croydon (CR7) area is currently looking for a Medical Receptionist, with prior experience working within the GP surgery, to join their team on a salaried permanent basis working 30 hours a week.

You will be working alongside close knit team of admin and reception staff, reporting directly to the Practice Manager. You'll be a part of a very friendly team who will make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

Shift Pattern:

Monday 1pm-7pm

Tuesday 1pm-7pm

Wednesday7:45am-1:45

Thursday 1pm-7pm

Friday 1pm-7pm

They are looking for someone with experience using Emis web, strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills, strong IT and organisational skills and the ability to deal with sensitive medical information.

You'll be mainly working front of house, answering calls and dealing with patient quires.

The surgery is looking for someone to work full time, earning £13 per hour this will increase after probation and you'll benefit from 20 days annual leave + bank holidays.

The surgery has a good CQC report which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this practice.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421