Patient Advisor -PSC - Bank

Bank - Patient Admissions Advisor | Brentwood | Bank | £12.65 per hour

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to join our team of Bank Administrators.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

You will process and deliver the administration of all stages of the booking process including admissions and pre-op assessments across all payors for the entire East London & Essex Hub.

You will need to provide a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors and key Hub stakeholder.

Working effectively and efficiently in line with the demand of the business, adhering to all relevant Hub KPI's.

To be an advocate of excellent customer care whilst working as a team.

To make a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

Shift hours range between 8-4, 9-5, 10-6, 11-7 with the possibility of 12-8 in the future

Who we're looking for

Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment

An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

An ability to build relationships not only with colleagues but also with Consultants, Patients, Secretaries, and ICB's.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Good organisational skills and time management

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Please contact Rachel Aouiziz for more details.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications