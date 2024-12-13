OP Bookings Administrator

Bookings Advisor | Outpatients | Brentwood | Part Time - Permanent | 30 hours | Competitive Salary

We have exciting opportunities for Patient Advisors to join our team. As an Outpatient Bookings Advisor you will process and deliver the administration of all stages of the booking process including Outpatients Admissions.

You will ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the hospital hub and provide information to patients, consultants and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in-patients and day cases using a computerised system (SAP), RIS

Develop and maintain an up-to-date and accurate knowledge of Spire and other insurers' products, policies and initiatives

Liaise with pre-authorisation team or medical insurer to ensure funding is agreed prior to patient admission date

Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

Provide advice on medical coding to ensure that the hospital and consultants charge within relevant insurer guidelines

Process patient admission letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies

Who we're looking for

Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment

An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

An ability to build relationships not only with colleagues but also with Consultants, Patients, Secretaries.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

Working Hours: 4 days per week covering Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday availability. Shifts between 8am-7pm.

Contract Type: Part-time, Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation: Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.