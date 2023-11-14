Medical Records Team Leader | Medical Records | Customer Service | Bristol | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Team Leader to lead our fantastic Medical Records department. You will be working on a rota covering a mix of 8am-4pm & 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Job purpose:

To act as Team Leader in the Medical Records department in order to contribute to the customer services processes by maintaining an efficient medical records system whereby all patient paper records are filed accurately and stored securely.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure that all medical records are collated correctly and filed accurately and available for use as needed within the hospital environment.

- To comply with any requests for the retrieval and delivery of records - including medico-legal requests e.g. informing HOCS, Clinical Governance, consultant, as applicable, invoicing legal firms, photocopying patient case notes etc.

- To maintain an effective tracking system for medical records.

- To oversee timely preparation of all records and paperwork related to an out-patient clinic/inpatient/day-case admissions ensuring that files are securely prepared and checked pre-issue.

- To assist with requests for information from organisations outside the hospital in accordance with the Data Protection Act guidelines

- To assist in the ordering of medical records from off site using web based ordering system and to supervise archiving of patient records in accordance with legislation.

- Informs line manager and records adverse events /near misses onto the electronic reporting system (Datix) within 48 hours of the event.

- Able to balance a hands on working approach in the department with tending to leadership duties

- Responsible for rotas and shift cover ensuring that holidays are allocated fairly whilst enabling the department to continue to run smoothly and efficiently

- Manage merging of duplicate patient numbers on SAP and patient records in-line with hospital process

- Day to day management of the Medical Records team, including conducting regular 1-2-1 meetings with team members as well as holding monthly team meetings

- Set objectives for Medical Records team members as a part of their development as well as conducting mid-year and end-year reviews

- Handle all complaints in accordance with SPIRE complaints policy

- Responsible for the recruitment, selection and training of new team members

Who we're looking for:

- Experience at Team Leader or equivalent level in a similar environment

- Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment

- An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

- Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team with a desire to provide excellent customer service

- Good organisational skills and time management.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications