Administrator - Outpatient Bookings

Spire Leicester Hospital are expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and as such we're looking for an Outpatient Bookings Administrator to join our friendly team. This role will be responsible for providing a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors.

This position is a permanent full-time position, 37.5 hours per week, working Monday - Friday. opening hours are 08.30-18.30

This an excellent opportunity and a great role for someone that can thrive in a busy environment and enjoys speaking to people.

You don't need a medical background as full training is provided for you. If you are confident working in a team, can work under pressure, confident in speaking to people and can work across multiple medias such as phone/email/online and paper based forms simultaneously, then you may be suitable for this role. The main thing we want from you is the ability to provide a 1st class service.

You will Work closely with all our Hospital departments, Patients Insurance companies, GP's and Consultants. Providing a first class service to patients ensuring all mandatory information and documentation is accurate and actioned on time .You may the first person to engage with the customer/patient so outstanding customer service skills are a must.

Full training is provided alongside support from the regional hub of 3 hospitals, please get in touch if you would like to discuss the post -

Duties and responsibilities:

- Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation of Outpatient appointment scheduling.

- Patient contact via email, online platforms and telephone calls.

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Beren Freeman on

