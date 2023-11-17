Business Office Team Leader | Accounting, Credit Control | Team Management | Full Time, Permanent | Monday - Friday | Bristol | Free Parking | Competitive Pay & Excellent Benefits

In this pivotal role you will be responsible for managing the business office, including the management of a small team, ensuring all administrative processes within the hospital are maintained effectively through strict compliance to Spire procedures. This role will focus heavily on monitoring and improving KPIs through continuous process improvement and developing the business office team.

Duties and responsibilities

- Responsible for establishing processes within the Business Admin team and monitoring the adherence to those processes, both within the BA team and the wider hospital

- To ensure all patient charging is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure, identifying problems, placing billing alerts, suspending and clearing as required

- Managing and minimising AR Debt

- To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

- To co-ordinate the request for payment of standard invoices, consultant fees and patient refunds.

- To resolve payment and invoice queries from patients, consultants, insurers and third parties, and process payments as necessary

- Regular review of charge sheets to ensure most accurate information is held and that charge sheets are made simple for use

Who we're looking for

- Substantial experience in a similar team leader role

- Able to prioritise tasks to meet deadlines and escalate issues where appropriate

- Ability to motivate and engage with team, ensuring that stretching targets are achieved and that process improvement is at the heart of everything

- Intermediate Excel skills.

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in a busy office and / or customer service environment, with a finance background

- Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way.

- Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products with an advanced working knowledge of Excel, including formulas and V look ups

- Ideally, but not essential is prior use of SAP

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

