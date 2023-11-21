Capacity and Utilisation Manager | Bristol | Full time | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for a Capacity Manager to work with the Admissions Manager, Patient Services Manager, Theatre Manager, Imaging Manager and Outpatients Manager across both hospitals to optimise the utilisation of theatre sessions, ward beds, outpatient clinics and imaging units.

The role will be to maximise the utilisation and allocation of theatre and outpatient clinic sessions to maximise the number of patients seen and treated and revenues generated. To work closely with SMT, Hospital Heads of Departments and Consultants to deliver short and long term business achievement, contributing to the hospital's overall success.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To communicate available capacity for outpatients, theatres and endoscopy and to the Medical Society and their secretaries to minimise the downtime of these key areas

- To build effective partnerships with secretaries and consultants, increasing Consultant engagement whilst delivering on targets for theatre and outpatient utilisation

- To provide a single point of contact for consultants and secretaries in regards to theatre lists and allocation of fixed and ad hoc sessions with guidance and support from the Theatre Manager. Or removal of sessions where there is the prospect of being under-utilised

- To obtain utilisation data and meet regularly with Consultants to discuss utilisation of theatre sessions and outpatient clinics, supporting them to improve utilisation or to escalate to SMT where sessions are routinely under-utilised

- To work alongside clinical areas such as outpatient nursing, wards, theatres, endoscopy and pre assessment to ensure that all resources are available to support assigned cases

- To work with Spire utilisation tools and reports to support activity and attend and/or chair Utilisation Meetings

- To support Anaesthetic coverage for lists and where necessary liaise with consultant body to ensure named person is allocated to the list. Build long term solutions for anaesthetic cover

- To support the site in the delivery of its AOP, admissions targets and revenue performance as a site. To escalate any concerns which may lead to loss of cases and/or revenue

- Ensure the hospital is able to provide as much capacity as possible to reduce time from first referral to treatment

- Negotiate extra capacity with the staff and consultants to successfully deliver additional utilisation often at short notice when cancellations occur

- Liaise with clinicians to assign patients to most suitable lists, often at short notice

- Act as Chair for regular capacity meetings with key members of staff

- Work closely with NHS teams to balance payor mix in theatres

- Work with the teams regarding short and longer term capacity planning whilst ensuring that theatre and endoscopy capacity is maximised

- Propose and initiate changes where appropriate to increase utilisation

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in a clinical administrative role

- Ability to influence a wide group of stakeholders and build relationships to deliver a shared goal

- Demonstrable ability in problem solving and prioritisation skills

- Strong communication skills demonstrating an ability to positively influence key stakeholders

- Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to work collaboratively with multi-disciplinary teams to resolve

- Willingness to take ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Ability to prioritise and manage own work load

- Hunger and passion for increasing patient throughput

- Natural tendency to celebrate successes and achievements and to agitate and disrupt when targets are not going to be met

- Persuasiveness and the ability to find solutions through creative and quick thinking

- Previous experince in a hospital setting and use of SAP would be preferred but not essential

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

