Administrative Manager | Leeds | Full time, Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.



Spire Leeds are currently looking for an Administrative Manager to join and lead the administration team.



Job Purpose



To be responsible for providing clear professional leadership of administration, customer facing and service functions throughout Spire Leeds Hospital patient services. Ensure key stakeholders are fully supported across all administration, customer facing and service functions. Working closely with team leaders and SMT.

To improve operational processes and ensure regulatory and company changes are effectively implemented across departments ensuring standards are met and delivery of key performance indicators.

The role will involve being 'hands on' when required to support the ongoing delivery of customer facing services.



Overall Responsibilities



- Provide clear leadership in the operation and delivery of all administration functions which includes but not limited to Reception areas, Outpatient and inpatient admin, medical Records and Medical Secretaries ensuring they perform to the required commercial, corporate and professional standards; inspiring teams to provide world class customer service excellence to our patients and consultants.



- Regularly monitoring performance and taking appropriate action to meet financial targets and key performance indicators.



- Developing strong and effective communication channels throughout administration departments by holding regular team meetings and promoting the correct Spire behaviours.



- To be ultimately responsible for the personnel management of the Administration teams, including recruitment, training, Enabling Excellence, sickness recording, annual leave, health and safety and performance management including compliance with DSE assessments and manual handling requirements.



- Actively promote ongoing personal development within teams to ensure we have a skilled workforce who are up to date with any changes relating to their individual roles.



- Developing, leading, and maintaining a 'one best way' standard of customer service. Ensuring high standards of customer service are consistently reviewed and achieved.



- To ensure the effective management all financial processes associated with the collation and processing of registration forms, charge sheets and patient outcomes to support billing and patient outcomes including all OPD, reception and ward admin that support effective charging, billing and exceptional reimbursements.



- Constantly review performance of the administration services based on performance monitoring data feedback received from customers, including consultants, and developing action plans for ongoing continuous improvement.



- Where appropriate, leading on the investigation and response to formal complaints, including the reporting of adverse events.



- To assist in production of monthly business performance summaries detailing patient activity and staff used and areas of over/under spend.



- To monitor team service levels adjusting and reallocating of resource (such as staff) as required to meet the demands of the business.



Qualifications and Training



Essential



- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy, numeracy and IT skills

- Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment

Desirable

- Relevant degree Management / supervisory qualification

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free car parking

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

