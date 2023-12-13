Theatre Manager | Salary Dependent on Experience | Wrexham | Full Time

Spire Yale Hospital is seeking a Theatre Manager to provide clinical and managerial leadership across the department. The post-holder will lead clinical excellence and safety within the department but also work closely with colleagues across the hospital to ensure our patient journeys deliver outstanding and personalised care. As Theatre Manager the post-holder will be responsible for optimising resources, both staffing and budgetary, to facilitate efficient theatre utilisation in harmony with safe patient pathways.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and, is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep!

Duties and responsibilities:

Clinical Practitioner with NMC / HCPC Qualification. Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects.

Provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department.

Act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies.

Encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self.

Identify, develop and support opportunities for improvements in operating department practices as highlighted through evidence, research-based practice and national standards.

Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Promote best evidence-based practice within own scope of practice.

Achievement of the theatre budget and specific Key Performance Indicators

Work with others to optimise theatre utilisation in relation to booked operating sessions and availability to meet the demands of elective work, taking action with regards under-utilisation of lists as appropriate

To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above

Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.

Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Achieve financial objectives of annual operating plan while maintaining commercial astuteness.

Support the commercial development of new services locally.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse / ODP with NMC/HCPC registration

Minimum of 5 years Nursing/Theatre experience

Some managerial experience and leadership skills

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Onsite Car Park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.