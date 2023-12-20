IPC Hub Lead - Greater Manchester

Infection, prevention Control Lead | Band 7/8 depending on experience | Permanent | Greater Manchester Hub - Cheshire, Macclesfield and Manchester

We have an exciting opportunity for an IPC Hub Lead to join our clinical team on a full-time and permanent basis. This role will involve weekly travel to our hospitals in the Greater Manchester hub - Manchester, Cheshire and Regency in Macclesfield



We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.





Duties and responsibilities:





To ensure hospitals are compliant with and adhere to all the regulatory requirements for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and provide assurance to the Hospital SMT regarding this.

To act as a subject matter expert and educational resource

To monitor compliance with Spire policies and their implementation, escalate non-compliance to the DIPC

To assist the DIPC in development and delivery of the IPC annual programme

Participate in hospital environmental refurbishment and development, ensuring IPC compliance and sign off

To attend the hospital's IPC committee

To attend Antimicrobial Stewardship, Water Safety and Ventilation Safety meetings and act as subject matter expert with regard to IPC

To participate in the hospital antimicrobial stewardship programme

Support clinical teams with post-infection reviews

Monitoring and surveillance of infections to include trend analysis

Develop strong working relationships and escalation pathways with hospital DIPC's

To support the auditing process for IPC, alongside the hospital clinical governance team, identifying any trends, analysing data and compiling reports for both internal and external submission, supporting departments with action planning

To carry out mandatory surveillance/reporting to external bodies (PHE/HPS/HPW) for alert organisms







Who we're looking for:





Registered healthcare professional

Proven knowledge and experience of working at a senior level within IPC

Educated to at least degree level post registration qualification in IPC or can provide evidence that working towards post registration qualification

Proven ability to work with minimal supervision

Proficiency in IT software including the use of Microsoft Office software packages, internet and email

Ability to travel across the hub. Driving licence would be an advantage

High quality presentation and report writing skills



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:





35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Share Save scheme





We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.







Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.





For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973





For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.





Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications









