Medical Devices Manager | Part-Time | Washington | 22.5 hours a week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |Competitive Salary plus great benefits

Spire Washington has fantastic opportunity for a Medical Devices Manager to join there busy team working on a Part time basis

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.



Responsibilities:

- Support the department Medical Device Leads to ensure all equipment carries either a GE asset tag and is captured on Nuvolo or a silver QR code and is held in Pirana

- Ensure that departments are aware in advance of scheduled servicing and devices are made available for servicing and decontaminated if required.

- Carry out department checks to ensure devices are asset tagged, correctly captured on the Spire Healthcare databases and quarantine disciplines are being followed.

- Support departments to achieve a controlled exit of redundant equipment via agreed agents, and all maintenance contracts are cancelled.

- Control the removal of any patient/sensitive data before any devices are dispatched.

- Report to the Operations Manager

- Assist all departments in the arranging of medical equipment repairs/purchasing and the organisation of service contracts.

- Carry out compliance checks ensuring that all departments are keeping up to date records of training, device instructional manuals and service schedules.

- Liaise with the Department Medical Device Safety Leads in all matters relating to the Spire Clinical 53 Policy. .

- Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information in line with Information Governance requirements. Ensure that all information received and recorded is done so in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently.

- Carry out any other duties that reasonably fall within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Contract Type: Permanent- Part time

Working hours 22.5 09:00 to 17:00

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



