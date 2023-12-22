HUB Health and Safety Manager

HUB Health & Safety Manager | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Cardiff/Bristol (this role is covering both locations so car and licence are essential) | Full Time, Permanent | Free Parking

Job Purpose

The role is designed to assist both hospital and non-clinical facilities through the provision of training and coaching of operational Health and Safety Champions in the implementation and maintenance of a Health and Safety Management System.

This is a key governance support role for the business and the Health and Safety Manager will be expected to provide guidance and support to the, Hospital Director and Operations Director.

Overall Responsibilities

This includes but is not limited to :

1. Advising the hospital clinical, estates and ancillary services on general health and safety matters, seeking further information as necessary.

2. Acting as internal auditors for the health and safety management system across the hospital, providing audit reports and action plans to Hospital Director and Operations Director

3. Delivery of in house health and safety training , and the coordination of external training where required to ensure health and safety champions development and knowledge in all aspects of health and safety to include, risk assessment, CoSHH management , waste management etc.

4. Review and updating of Health and Safety Policies to reflect changes in legislation or guidance.

5. Assist as subject matter experts in the review of Spire policies for Risk Management and Operational Policies where required with the regional Health and Safety team.

6. Acting as the health and safety team leader in Root Cause Analysis (RCA) investigations

7. Acting as a health and safety liaison with external enforcement agencies including the HSE, CQC, and Enforcing Authority as necessary.

8. Providing operational support to Health and Safety champions through site visit, support calls and coaching.

9. Chair the Health and Safety Committee

Who we're looking for

- Professional Membership within Health and Safety / Risk Management (IOSH)

- NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety

- Previous experience working in a Health and Safety Management role is essential

- Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment

- Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation in a healthcare organisation

- Competent user of the MS Office suite of products in order to meet the requirements of the role

- Ability to understand and manage effectively the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities

- Proactive and self-motivated

- Ability to challenge constructively in a solution orientated way

- Strong verbal and written communication skills

- Be able to travel to both Cardiff and Bristol locations regularly (car and licence essential)

- Able to demonstrate the Spire Healthcare behaviours:

Caring is our passion: We put patients at the heart of everything we do

Succeeding together: We work together, learn from each other and celebrate success

Driving excellence: We stretch ourselves to achieve fantastic results

Doing the right thing: We make sound and considered judgements

Delivering on our promises: People can trust us to do what we say we'll do

Keeping it simple: We make complex things easier

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

If you require more information in regards to this role you can contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications