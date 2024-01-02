Domiciliary Care Branch Manager

Clapham, London - NO ONCALL

Salary £33,000 - £45,000

Job Type: Full-time

A permanent position for a Care Manager has emerged in the modern Clapham headquarters of this well-established and expanding domiciliary care agency. We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced individual to join an established team of managers who together, oversee the delivery of thousands of hours of care per week.

Previous experience of domiciliary care management is preferred - a Level 5 Social Care (or equivalent) qualification or above is desirable, along with a thorough understanding of care standards and ways in which new and further business can be obtained.

You will manage an established team in the London Borough of Lambeth. Candidates with good organisational skills who are honest and outgoing are highly desired. Familiarisation with Peopleplanner, Careplanner and/or CM2000 would be a plus.

The successful candidate will be business-development minded and be determined to grow the number of hours of care being undertaken by the branch.

You will report directly to the Operations Manager and be responsible for a team of Care Coordinators, Care Supervisors and Home Care Workers.

Your experience will mean that you have the ability to promote and enhance existing relationships with Local Authorities and other professional bodies in a way that leads to the growth of the business. You will be able to professionally represent the Company within Local Authority/other frameworks, including involvement in negotiations with such organisations regarding all aspects of domiciliary care.

As a Domiciliary Care Manager, you will be able to understand, implement and evaluate aims, objectives, policies, procedures, guidelines and principles of good practice.

Similarly, you will be well aware of and understand legislative and regulatory requirements relevant to your user groups and be able to implement them.

The successful Domiciliary Care Branch Manager will ideally have:

Previous experience in Domiciliary Care management

Business Development Experience

A Level 5 Social Care (minimum) qualification or equivalent

Experience managing and leading a team

A full UK driving licence

The ability to lead and motivate other staff members

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and IT knowledge

A clear and thorough knowledge of the CQC standards and a full valid work permit

Domiciliary Care Branch Manager - Key Responsibilities:

Maximise the profitably and business development of the Branch

Carry out supervisions and appraisals

Ensuring CQC compliance, using audits, spot checks and other internal mechanisms

Agree & manage budgets effectively

Create and maintain administrative/IT systems

Provide reports to senior management as and when required

Manage, monitor and review induction and on-going training needs

Plan, allocate and evaluate the workload of all staff

Ensure the competency and effectiveness of the out of hours’ service

Effectively manage the performance and development of staff

Domiciliary Care Branch Manager - Benefits:

£33,000 - £45,000 per annum, depending on experience and achieving bonus

Employment contracts are full-time

Holiday pay

Monthly pay

Statutory sick and maternity pay

Staff employee benefits’ scheme (entitling you to discounts on high street purchases)

Referral bonus (if you successfully introduce a new careworker to us)

Opportunities for ongoing training in health and social care

Applications:

Along with their CV, applicants should submit a covering letter, which describes how their skills and experience are suited to the position, as well as details of their current salary.

Those candidates who are selected for interview will be informed by email. If you do not hear from us within 7 working days, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.

Please note that this position is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. All applicants will be required to undergo a check with the Disclosure and Barring Service prior to employment.