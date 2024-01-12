For Employers
Sterile Services Technician
Spire Healthcare
Other
Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells
2 hours ago
Posted date
2 hours ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
General Management
General Management

Sterile Services Technician | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent/Full-Time | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days including, days, late and weekends.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments
  • Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations
  • Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments
  • Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

  • You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services - desirable
  • Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit - desirable
  • No experience necessary as hands on training provided
  • Basic education
  • Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

