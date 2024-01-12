Sterile Services Technician | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent/Full-Time | Tunbridge Wells
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days including, days, late and weekends.
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments
- Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations
- Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments
- Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being
Who we're looking for:
- You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services - desirable
- Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit - desirable
- No experience necessary as hands on training provided
- Basic education
- Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.