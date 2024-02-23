Patient experience Manager | Leeds | Full time | 37.5 hours | £37,500 plus great benefits



Spire Leeds has a fantastic opportunity for a Patient experience manager to join the team

The Patient Experience manager will lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trailed, reviewed, and embedded.

They must demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with ability to influence change. Must also be able to scrutinise data and create meaningful actions to deliver positive change.

The candidate needs to be proactive in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate, be a self- starter and be able to chair and inspire the patient experience committee.

Overall Responsibilities

- Hospital's complaints coordinator - coordinate complaints in conjunction with the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services providing high quality responses that answer all aspects of a complaint and ensure that opportunities to learn and improve from complaints are delivered and embedded into the organisation.

- Use Datix to log, distribute and monitor complaints through the investigation and outcome process.Ensuring timescales and deadlines are followed as per the Spire corporate policy. Record keeping via tools available e.g. Datix action tracking system.

- As part of the role the post holder will be expected to lead the complaints process when being interviewed by the CQC or internal clinical reviews, providing assurance that the complaints are well managed and meet national guidance and Spire policy.

- Be familiar with CQC regulations and understand and develop plans to be Outstanding.

- Ensure that the views of patients and customers are used to guide and inform the provision of services through patient forums, engagement with patient representative groups, dissemination of feedback form questionnaires, complaints etc..

- Ensure that results from patient satisfaction surveys are discussed at the Clinical Governance Committee to ensure triangulation with clinical effectiveness information.

- To ensure lessons and trends from patient complaints are reviewed, discussed, analysed and acted upon.

- Positive patient feed back to be visible throughout the hospital and social media and comments to be shared with staff and consultants when mentioned.

- Act upon opportunities to enhance and improve patientpathways throughout the whole hospital. Use tools such as process mapping software to support learning and staff inductions.

- Collaborative working with HoDs to ensure actions agreed through complaints, patient satisfaction survey and any relevant committees are delivered within required timescales.

- Working with the Governance Manager to ensure Safety and Flash Alerts are distributed to the appropriate groups and ensuring returns are sent to Head Office as applicable.

- Attendance at daily safety huddle reviewing and discussing relevant matters.



Qualifications and Training and Experience

* Ability to work proactively and independently

* Exceptional team player

* Competence in Microsoft Office packages

* Experience of dealing with patients and other stakeholders

* Flexible and proactive approach to work

* At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality, and discretion.

* Able to work to tight timescales

* Keen interest in the development and service improvement of the hospital

* Confidence to make decisions in an appropriate manner when direction is not available

* Flexible approach to hours and work tasks



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

