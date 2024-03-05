Integrated Clinical Governance Manager

Clinical Governance Manager | Spire Claremont Hospital | Sheffield | Full Time | Permanent | Up to £58,000 dependent on experience

Spire Claremont Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Governance Manager to join our small, dedicated governance team. Within this role you will be working alongside specialist consultants across a wide variety of specialisms, giving you the opportunity to really develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Claremont Private Hospital has been at the heart of the South Yorkshire community providing first class healthcare for over 60 years. Our hospital is situated in acres of beautifully landscaped grounds in Crosspool, South West Sheffield. Patients can enjoy a peaceful stay, easy access to their consultant, nursing care which is second to none and panoramic views from our modern and comfortable patient bedrooms, most of which are en-suite. We have over 280 highly experienced consultants practising privately at Claremont Private Hospital supported by a team of more than 200 hospital staff.

Job Summary:

Within this role, you will work closely with the Director of Clinical Services, Hospital Director and MAC Chairman in leading clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital.

- To take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements.

- To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues.

- To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives, and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality.

- To promote and facilitate effective and timely lines of communication within the teams, building relationships with all customer groups, and effecting delivery of actions.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Support all departments in ensuring compliance with CQC/HIS/HIW/ICB Essential Standards and maintain Provider Compliance Assessment Tool.

- Link in with wider healthcare community, including but not limited to the CQC/HIS/HIW, local ICB, local NHS trusts.

- Co-ordinate the compilation of the quarterly Governance reports, and provide support in the compilation of other Governance related reports including for example: Infection Control report and SSD reports, and ensure timely submission.

- Collate all required information and ensure timely submission of accurate data to inform the corporate Clinical Scorecard and CQC/HIS/HIW submissions.

- Initiate the investigation of Incidents and Complaints in a timely manner and manage Incident Reporting system and appropriate escalation of incidents. To support staff in the collation and submitting of RCAs within timescales as per corporate policy.

- Promote and encourage an open reporting and learning culture within the hospital.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and actively assist others to continually professionally develop.

Who we're looking for:

Qualifications

Clinically Registered Professional Qualification

Experience working as Clinical Governance Manager

Disclosure and Barring Service Check

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Exceptions Order) 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service (formerly known as CRB) to check for any previous criminal convictions.

UK Registration

Applicants must have current UK professional registration.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance





For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Susan Mathews

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications