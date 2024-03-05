A welcoming GP surgery located in the West Hampstead area, within a 5-minute walk from the underground/overground station, is currently seeking a Practice Manager/Assistant Practice Manager to join their team on a permanent salaried basis.

The Practice aims to take its Good CQC report to Outstanding and therefore, is in search of an additional Manager to achieve this goal. If you are looking for an opportunity to take an already good practice to the next level, then this is the perfect role for you. You will be working alongside another Practice Manager, making this position ideal for an assistant looking to progress into a Practice Manager role or a Practice Manager looking to work at a highly successful practice without feeling overworked and burnt out.

The ideal candidate should possess excellent verbal and non-verbal communication skills, strong IT, with the ability to use EMIS web, along with organizational skills, finance, budgeting, and business development experience.

The practice is looking for someone to work for 3 days a week, but the days are open for negotiation. The salary is also negotiable and will depend on your current level of experience, ranging from £30k to £60k pro rata. You will be given the best offer possible from the centre, and we will handle any negotiations on your behalf. Additionally, you will benefit from 25 days of annual leave plus bank holidays.

If you'd like to apply for this post, then please contact Rob at Chase Medical.

Email: Robert.Bellamy@Chase-Medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421