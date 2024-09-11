Physiotherapy Manager | Spire Fylde Coast | Permanent | Full Time | Band 7 equivalent depending on experience



Spire Fylde Coast is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Physiotherapy Manager to join our high performing team on a permanent basis. This is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery. Your role will be to assist in the cleaning and upkeep of wards, offices and shared spaces throughout the hospital.



The purpose of the role will be to take a lead role in the advanced physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patients. These patients may have complex and/or chronic presentations.



Duties and responsibilities:-

Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs.

Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health safety and security.

Develop strategies and policies for service improvement.

Improve quality.

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.

Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

Assist with research and development.

Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

In collaboration with specialist/highly specialist physiotherapists, set and monitor the standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment capabilities and competencies across the team. Ensure they are implemented and regularly audited.

Compare current physiotherapy practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks, ensuring the implementation of best practice.

Collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment relating to clients' physiotherapy needs, promote their wellbeing and reduce risks in the short and long term.

In collaboration with specialist/highly specialist physiotherapists, provide physiotherapy advice and support on assessment approaches and conclusions to colleagues and others, using highly developed clinical and managerial expertise. This should be provided proactively and on request.



Who we are looking for :

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent

Registered with the Healthcare Professional Council

Supervisory/Management qualification is desirable.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes, which must include orthopaedics.

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers and change management.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alex Sweeney on or call 07736276134



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.