CQC Registered Manager

Registered Manager Job Opportunity - CQC Assisted Living Home

We are recruiting for an exciting opportunity to step into a Registered Manager position, stepping into an established home with a Home Manager in position for support, the successful candidate will join a welcoming, caring and relaxed assisted living home environment located in Redbridge, Ilford (East London).

Are you CQC registered and looking for a management position in East London?

This role comes with some brilliant benefits including:

£50,000 salary + 33 days annual leave

Core working hours of Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm

Bonus for introducing clients + Long term progression on offer

To be suitable for the role you will need to have CQC home experience and ideally be CQC registered.

A Driving Licence is essential for this role as you may need to drive the residents occasionally.

To be suitable for this role you'll need to hold previous experience working in a senior or managerial position within a residential care home, you would also ideally need to hold your level 5 in leadership and management or be working your way towards this.

This is a rewarding role, caring for residents with the following health conditions:

Sensory Impairment

Mental Health Problems

Dementia

Respite Care

Learning Disability

Autism

Physical Disability

Prader - Willi syndrome

You'll be working in a positive environment, in a modern and spacious home with the following facilities:

Close to Local Shops

Wheelchair access

Internet access

Local parks

Television in own room

Garden for residents

Various outdoor activities

Providing trips and holidays

Top golf

Bowling

Walk-in shower room

If you're looking for a career step where you can make a difference to people's lives, while progressing your own management career, and working sociable hours on a competitive salary then this is the role for you!

