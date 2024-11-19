Registered Manager

Birmingham

A Residential Children's Home located in Birmingham is looking to hire a Registered Manager to work full-time (37.5 hours over Monday to Friday). The Home provides high-quality residential care for children and young people aged 8 to 17 years old who are dealing with a wide range of complex and challenging needs. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support.

Main scope of job:

As the Registered Manger you will be registered with Ofsted. It will be imperative that the home you are responsible for meets the children's home regulations and the Ofsted Quality standards and that as the manager you ensure a high level of compliance against these standards. You will lead the whole staff team in ensuring a service that delivers exceptional care and support and that creates and delivers positive outcomes for the young people. You will be required to carry out a range of duties within your role. The key responsibilities are detailed below but there will be other duties consistent with the role that you may be requested to undertake by your line manager.

Education and Experience:

Level 5 Qualification or willingness to work towards (children's workforce)

At least two years' experience of working (paid) with children and young people in a residential children's home in a supervisory capacity.

Full UK Manual Driving Licence

In return, you will receive:

Up to £55,000 p/annum (DoE)

28 Days Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Performance Bonus

Milestone Bonus

Ofsted Related Bonus

Necessary Training provided

Ongoing Professional Development

Pension

Supportive Environment

How to Apply:

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.