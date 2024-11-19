Registered Manager

Solihull

A Residential Children's Home located in Solihull is looking to hire a Registered Manager to work full-time (37.5 hours). The Home provides high-quality residential care for children and young people aged 8 to 17 years old who are dealing with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties in their early childhood. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

Main scope of job:

As the Registered Manger you will be registered with Ofsted. It will be imperative that the home you are responsible for meets the children's home regulations and the Ofsted Quality standards and that as the manager you ensure a high level of compliance against these standards. You will lead the whole staff team in ensuring a service that delivers exceptional care and support and that creates and delivers positive outcomes for the young people. You will be required to carry out a range of duties within your role. The key responsibilities are detailed below but there will be other duties consistent with the role that you may be requested to undertake by your line manager.

Duties and Responsibilities:

* To ensure that colleagues are fully informed of recent developments at handovers and meetings.

* To comply with relevant legislation and council policies and procedures.

* To maintain standards of care and report to the Responsible Individual any breaches in professional practice.

* To comply with health and safety policies and to report any incidents, accidents, risks or hazards to the Responsible Individual immediately.

* To follow the children's Home Regulations and standards.

* Responsibility for organising staff rotas.

* Ensuring that staff understand and are fully aware of the daily routines of the home.

* To ensure that all staff act in a professional manner.

* To ensure all policies and procedures, as well as risk assessments, are always adhered to.

* To ensure that all staff have written up any incident / accident forms or restraint forms as applicable and that such information is received within the agreed timescale.

* To ensure that all staff read the Daily Logbook to check all messages at the beginning of work or at any point during the working day as required. e.g. following a day trip.

* To report immediately to the Responsible individual any issues regarding Child Protection matters.

* Work within organisational policy and procedure established in the home

* To contribute to the on-call system as and when required in line with management rota

* To ensure that all staff under their supervision undertake and complete training in accordance with their induction training schedule and Personal Development Plan.

* Ensure that all staff are aware of their roles and responsibilities in relation to the Children's Home Regulations (England) 2015.

* Conduct supervisions with senior and junior support workers

* Ensure that children's reviews and meetings are delivered within the required time scales.

* Ensure both local authority and internal care and placement plans are in place and that staff fully understand their role.

* Chair, or participate in meetings and reviews, as and when required.

* Undertake and participate in any training programmes which are relevant to the employment of staff working in children services, paying particular regard to residential care.

* Promote and actively encourage the professional development of staff.

* Ensure that all administrative requirements of the home are maintained in such a way that they are compliant with good childcare practice, homes procedures, Company policies and Children's Regulations.

* To undertake any other duties that may be reasonably requested.

Education and Experience:

* At least two years' experience of working (paid) with children and young people in a residential children's home in a supervisory capacity.

* Extensive experience of the management of staff members and shift leading within the Health and Social Care Sector.

* Diploma level 3/4 in Residential care (children/young people) or equivalent qualification.

* Willingness to work towards the level 5 diploma (children's workforce)

In return, you will receive:

Up to £55,000 p/annum (DoE)

28 Days Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Company Discounts

Supportive Environment

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Harjit:

Email: harjit.singh@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421