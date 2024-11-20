Reception Supervisor - GP Surgery

GP Surgery Reception Supervisor Job Vacancy

Hours: flexible, up to full-time over Mon-Fri

Salary: £15 per hour / £30,000 per annum (DOE)

Start: asap

Location: Cambridge

***General Practice experience required***

A busy and friendly General Practice in Cambridge is recruiting for a Reception Supervisor to join their welcoming administration team on a permanent basis. The vacancy up to full time hours over 5 days (shorter days can be worked if preferred), and duties will consist of:

- Running the Reception Area

- Supporting the Management Team and GPs

- Previous experience in a senior role within a Medical Setting

- Knowledge of Medical Systems such as System One

Please note that recent work experience in a GP surgery is essential for this role.

If you tick all of the boxes and are looking for your next career step then get in contact with Sarah at Chase Medical today! You can call for an informal chat on 0114 2757421 or click apply for a call back with information on how to apply.

Benefits

As well as joining a purpose-built centre in a quiet residential area, you'll also be part of a large team who span over 6 sites; so, there's plenty of support on offer! The salary is negotiable depending on skills and experience, in the region of £15 per hour which equates to £30,000 per annum FTE.

The surgery is also offering NHS Pension contributions, Group Indemnity and 5 weeks Annual Leave as part of their permanent employment package.

If you're interested in this position contact Chase Medical today!

