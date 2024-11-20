Registered Manager OFSTED

Chase Medical are excited to be recruiting for a Children's Home Manager in Rotherham / Barnsley.

Location: Village in between Rotherham and Barnsley

Salary: £50,000 - £60,000 DOE

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Are you a compassionate leader with a deep commitment to making a difference in children's lives? We're seeking an experienced Children's Home Manager to take the helm of an exciting start-up home based in a beautiful rural village close to Barnsley and Rotherham, to provide exceptional therapeutic care to young people with complex needs.

About the company you will be joining

They are dedicated to creating a nurturing and supportive environment where young people can truly flourish. Their mission is to deliver the highest standard of therapeutic care, and we're searching for a manager who shares our passion for helping children and staff to reach their full potential.

Your Role: Lead, Inspire, and Transform

Therapeutic Focus: Provide and oversee therapeutic interventions that promote healing and growth.

Operational Excellence: Ensure the smooth running of the home, maintaining the highest standards of care and compliance.

What We're Looking For

Qualifications: Ideally, you have a strong therapeutic background and hold (or are working towards) a Level 5 qualification in Children, Young People, and Family Practitioner.

Skills: Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, and inspire your team, coupled with a deep commitment to providing exceptional care.

Flexibility: We welcome experienced Deputies with a Level 3 NVQ in Health & Social Care for Young People or an equivalent Level 4 qualification who are ready to step up to a management role.

Please note that right to work in the UK and a full, valid UK driving licence is essential for the role

What We Offer

Career Development: Ongoing support for NVQ qualifications.

Work-Life Balance: Enjoy a balanced schedule with Monday to Friday office hours

Fantastic Perks: Benefit from 30 days of annual leave, a comprehensive health & wellbeing program, casual dress code, free parking, and more.

Ready to Lead and Inspire?

This is your chance to make a real, lasting impact on young lives. If you're ready to bring your leadership skills and passion for care to our team, we want to hear from you! Apply now by submitting your CV, and let's work together to create a brighter future for the children we serve.

