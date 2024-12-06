People Business Partner | Outer London | Permanent - 37.5 hours per week | Market Leading Salary/ Excellent Benefits | Travel required

Spire Healthcare are looking to appoint a People Business Partner to support the Outer London Hub, on a permanent basis.

The People Business Partner will lead the continuous development of the HR service provided to our hospitals, across their hub. The role will support the hospital-based HR teams with the management of complex ER caseload, delivery of training and project People activity, enabling the local HR teams to focus on supporting day to day hospital HR needs.

Key Responsibilities:

- Participate in project activity for both the People team and wider business projects, ranging from providing generalist HR insight to leading People workstreams

- Drive and facilitate continuous improvement to our colleague experience by working with the hospital HR teams and the People Centres of Expertise to deliver a consistent, high-quality employee lifecycle journey

- Support the hospital HR teams in the development of actionable employee engagement plans, working with and through senior leaders to facilitate challenge and ensure momentum

- Oversee all employee relations cases in the hub, acting as a point of escalation for complex cases and leading as required based on the capability and capacity of the hospital HR team

- Understand and anticipate the need for change, diagnose the underlying issues and build the case for change with stakeholders and support change management activities, including restructures, TUPE transfers and behavioural change

- Help to upskill HR Advisors and line managers in managing investigations and employee relations matters, providing coaching and guidance as required

- Using WorkPro, ensure that cases within the hub are recorded correctly and managed consistently in a timely fashion

- Develop a People plan for the hub which will maximise workforce opportunities and address challenges such as retention, future skills and flexible workforce management, using data and insights to support recommendations

- Work with the Resourcing Partners to proactively plan and deliver workforce requirements

- Understanding equality and diversity demographics across the hub, working with the hospitals on initiatives to improve inclusivity and representation

- Conduct regular talent and succession exercises for the Hub, ensuring that succession plans are in place and acted on for all required roles

- Work with the wider People Operations team to identify and facilitate development opportunities for internal talent mobility

- Understand performance drivers and challenges within the Hub and work with the Hospital Management Teams and People team to continuously improve workforce performance

- Dotted-line management responsibility for the local HR teams in the hub, supporting the Hospital Director with all aspects of line management (recruitment, performance management, wellbeing etc)

- Coach and develop the local HR teams; working with them to understand their career aspirations, strengths, and development areas, and supporting them in their progress by providing access and exposure to opportunities where possible



Key Requirements:

- Possess a thorough understanding of generalist People practices and ideally qualified to CIPD Level 7 or equivalent experience

- Experience of managing complex employee relations casework

- Knowledge of UK employment law and best practice

- Experience of coaching and developing others



- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Comprehensive Private medical insurance which covers pre-existing conditions and no excess

- 35 days annual leave (rising to 37 days) inclusive of bank holidays.

- Generous Company pension scheme with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers, including groceries discounts and gym memberships discounts.

- Life assurance

- We commit to our colleagues' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward, MHFA onsite and access to our 24/7 EAP.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.