Spire Portsmouth Hospital are currently recruiting a Health and Safety Manager to join our team on a permanent full-time basis. The successful applicant will support the Heads of Departments across the hospital to ensure that working practices are established for employees, patients, contractors and other individuals who may work on-site do so in a safe environment in accordance to the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and the Management of the Health & Safety at Work Regulations 1999 are complied with.

Duties and responsibilities

Advising the Hospital Director, Senior Management Team and the Hospital Local Health and Safety Committee on general health and safety matters, seeking further information from the appropriate Group specialists, or retained consultants, as necessary.

Support through providing guidance and advice to the local Hospitals for completion of H&S risk assessments, in accordance with Group policies and activities undertaken at the premises e.g. the use of computer workstations (DSE), manual handling activities of staff and the use of, or exposure to, hazardous materials and agents used during, or arising from work undertaken (CoSHH) risk assessment for health and safety related hazards.

Acting as Subject Matter Expert (SME) for review and escalation of health and safety risks that need to be addressed via Spire Risk Management process onto the local Risk Register.

Assisting the Hospital Director in ensuring that there are adequate induction health and safety training arrangements (including first day fire safety instruction) in place for staff employed at, or routinely working at the Hospital, and other staff working at the location, including agency staff, consultants and staff employed by consultants.

Communication health and safety training courses to Heads of Departments, monitoring of attendance rates at mandatory health and safety related training, escalation of non-attendance at courses to Senior Management, and presentation of local training statistics at the Health and Safety Committee meetings, to ensure the required level of training is completed at all Hospital Hospitals.

Who we're looking for

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

IOSH Managing Safely / IOSH Working Safely course

NEBOSH Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (or the willingness to undertake qualification)

Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.

Track record of successful people and process management, ideally in a multi-functional environment.

Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation in a healthcare organisation.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

