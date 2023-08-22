Job description

Job: Theatre Practitioner

Location: Bath

Salary: up to £40K+ and more with experience

We are looking for a permanent Theatre Practitioner, to work in a prestigious private hospital in and around the Bath area, for these roles:

Theatre Anaesthetics Practitioner / Theatre Scrub Practitioner/ Theatre Practitioner ODP

Theatre Practitioner Role Benefits To You:

Guaranteed end of month 3 & 9 £3k bonus

Career development tuition catered for - (across all levels)

Flexible hours and working environment

Family-friendly culture and supportive team

Long-term role with job security

Multiple opportunities for career advancement

Full paid holiday entitlement

Company Pension Contribution

Market-leading benefits platform, including store and restaurant discounts and much more!

Responsibilities of this role:

Most importantly, share our passion for delivering the best quality Service.

Assist our clients in meeting their desired outcomes

Enjoy working as part of a team

Take pride in recording the support you have offered by keeping accurate records and communicating clearly with your team members.

Offer an outstanding service that is safe, caring, responsive, effective and well-led

Personal Qualities/Requirements of the Role:

Reliable and enthusiastic team member

Experienced Theatre Practitioner

Flexible and adaptable

Good organisational skills.

A good communicator

NMC Registered/equivalent

Help Wanted – Theatre Practitioners, please apply below.

We are looking for candidates within the UK to work within the surrounding areas of Bath

If this post is of interest to you please hit apply and send us your CV or call on 07780200707 / 01793205384 for further details.