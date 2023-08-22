Job description
Job: Theatre Practitioner
Location: Bath
Salary: up to £40K+ and more with experience
We are looking for a permanent Theatre Practitioner, to work in a prestigious private hospital in and around the Bath area, for these roles:
Theatre Anaesthetics Practitioner / Theatre Scrub Practitioner/ Theatre Practitioner ODP
Theatre Practitioner Role Benefits To You:
- Guaranteed end of month 3 & 9 £3k bonus
- Career development tuition catered for - (across all levels)
- Flexible hours and working environment
- Family-friendly culture and supportive team
- Long-term role with job security
- Multiple opportunities for career advancement
- Full paid holiday entitlement
- Company Pension Contribution
- Market-leading benefits platform, including store and restaurant discounts and much more!
Responsibilities of this role:
- Most importantly, share our passion for delivering the best quality Service.
- Assist our clients in meeting their desired outcomes
- Enjoy working as part of a team
- Take pride in recording the support you have offered by keeping accurate records and communicating clearly with your team members.
- Offer an outstanding service that is safe, caring, responsive, effective and well-led
Personal Qualities/Requirements of the Role:
- Reliable and enthusiastic team member
- Experienced Theatre Practitioner
- Flexible and adaptable
- Good organisational skills.
- A good communicator
- NMC Registered/equivalent
Help Wanted – Theatre Practitioners, please apply below.
We are looking for candidates within the UK to work within the surrounding areas of Bath
If this post is of interest to you please hit apply and send us your CV or call on 07780200707 / 01793205384 for further details.