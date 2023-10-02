Perth is known as Australia’s sunniest capital city, offering an unbeatable quality of life that blends urban living with natures beauty.

Here’s why you will fall in love with it:

Breathtaking landscapes, from the iconic Kings Park to pristine beaches like Cottesloe & Scarborough, perfect for the outdoor enthusiast Cultural Richness, immerse yourself in a thriving arts and cultural scene with galleries, museums, music and more Work life balance, enjoy a relaxed pace of life, shorter commute times and a focus on work/life balance Multicultural Community, Perth’s diverse community welcomes people from all over the world making it easy to connect and build lasting relationships

Get to Know Perth, Western Australia

The Hospital & Position Opportunity

Located 25min south of Perth is Fiona Stanley Hospital. As an innovative & forward-thinking hospital we are proud to be a key player in the delivery of health services to those in our community.

We are a 783-bed tertiary hospital offering a range of health with a vision of Excellent health care, every time.

As we continue to grow, we are excited to welcome dynamic individuals to join our team and contribute to the success of our Clinical Neurophysiology Team.

As a Clinical Neurophysiology Scientist your knowledge and experience will be crucial in performing diagnostic procedures and neurophysiological monitoring within the Neurology Department, ensuring an efficient and effective output is maintained.

Get to know South Metropolitan Health Service (SMHS)

What’s in it for you?

Only Neurophysiology Department in Perth providing services to all age ranges (neonate, paediatric and adults)

Multi-modality Electroencephalography testing including but not limited to ambulatory, prolonged epilepsy monitoring on occasion in critical care environments

Competitive compensation package commensurate with experience

Relocation assistance for interstate & international candidates; including visa support if required

A supportive and inclusive work environment that values collaboration and innovation

Professional Development Opportunities and Study leave/assistance

Flexible working arrangements

Flexible leave arrangements

The chance to live and work in one of the most beautiful cities in the world

The WA Health System is offering further relocation incentives for eligible clinical health professionals. $5,000 – Interstate OR $10,000 – International (payable in 2 instalments – 6 months & 12 months of service)

You Belong

Our Values guide our work in every action, and that includes recruitment and employment! SMHS encourages Aboriginal people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds or LGBTI communities, and people with disability to work with us. Whatever your age, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and family/carer responsibilities are, we ask that you consider bringing your expertise to our workforce.

Want to know more? contact Sarah Lane Sarah.Lane3@health.wa.gov.au or 08 6152 0960.

Your application should include:

A copy of your current CV A statement addressing the selection criteria in no more than 2-3 pages

These documents should be complete and ready to attach prior to applying online. Please ensure you allow enough time to complete the online application process as you will be required to answer various questions and attach your documentation.

If you experience difficulties while applying online, please contact Employee Services on 13 44 77 for immediate assistance during business hours.

This vacancy is subject to a Western Australian Working with Children (WWC) Check. For further information please refer to the WWC website at: https://workingwithchildren.wa.gov.au

This is a recruitment pool for permanent full time, permanent part time, fixed term full time, fixed term part time and casual appointments, with the possibility of extension(s) and/or permanency.

Suitable applicants will be placed in a pool from which appointments may be made when similar vacancies occur. Appointments may be made from this pool until 30/09/2024.

Lodgement is system generated. Any submissions on, or after, 4:00pm on the closing date will not be accepted.

LATE OR EMAIL APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

Apply via: https://search.jobs.wa.gov.au/page.php?pageID=160&windowUID=0&AdvertID=333869

Closing date: 31 October 2023