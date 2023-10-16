Early Years Practitioner

Worthing

Join the Puddleducks team and receive the reward and recognition you deserve for doing the most important job in the world.

As an Early Years Practitioner you will join us in looking after children aged from babies to preschool.

Lisa our lovely manager and the rest of the leadership team work with all of our children to create strong attachments and fun experiences both indoors and outdoors, they are all passionate and caring and are looking for someone to join the team who’s loves being outside as much as they do.

Barnkids Nurseries are a small group of family run nurseries that believe in everyone.

We have one of the leading Salary and Benefits packages for our team and we want to nurture kindness and respect and achieve great things together. We are set in beautiful buildings, in beautiful locations and a huge part of this journey is focused on the great outdoors, where there is so much opportunity to create awe and wonder. We appreciate our team and everything they do for us and we look after them like part of the family.

Early Years Practitioner - Day to day you will:

Be responsible for the delivery of outstanding care routines for your children, for example; welcoming children into the setting, mealtimes, sleep and basic care

Have fun with the children, helping them to learn through play both indoors and out

Enjoy undertaking learning opportunities through internal and external training courses

Build on your knowledge of child development by planning activities to challenge and stimulate children of different age groups

Promote child welfare and ensure safeguarding procedures are followed

Develop strong relationships with parents and strong bonds with your children

Early Years Practitioner - Role Requirements

You should join us if:

You have experience as an Early Years Practitioner and hold a relevant Early Years Qualification (Level 2 or above)

Passionate and Positive

Caring and supportive

A ‘can do’ attitude, willing to give things a try

Reliable and hard working

What we can offer you

We pride ourselves on paying above industry standard for salaries, holidays and bonuses. We also pay for overtime and training and even give you your birthday off.

£23,000 - £26,000 per annum

New Joiner Bonus £500

Annual Performance Bonus

Up to 33 days holiday a year to start, increasing by a further 5 days through length of service

Personal Development Fund of £100 per year

Childcare Discount of 45%

Enhanced Maternity Benefits after 2 years of service

Refer a friend scheme of £500

Funding and paid time off for EYTT, EY Degrees, Forest School, Leadership Training

Money off vouchers - £100 Christmas Shopping Voucher, Cinema Tickets, Dining Out Vouchers and more

Brilliant team, excellent parties and celebrations

Techsheme to help fund purchases from PcWorld and Currys

Cycle to work scheme

Length of service rewards at 5 and 10 years

Working Hours

40 or 36 hours a week

Early Years Practitioner - Salary

£23,000 - £26,000 per annum

Barnkids and Fairlands Nurseries are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment; the safety and wellbeing of all of those in our care, our staff and our visitors is of paramount importance. We continuously strive to sustain an environment where everyone takes responsibility for their own safety and for those around them.