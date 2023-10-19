Care Home Manager

Inchinnan, Scotland



We have a rewarding opportunity for a skilled Manager to join our dedicated team and oversee the operation of our care home.



As a care home manager, you are responsible for running a care home following the standards and regulations of the Care Inspectorate.



You are an experienced and compassionate leader in the field of care who is passionate about providing exceptional care and creating a nurturing environment for residents.



Care Home Manager - Role Description:



As the Registered Manager, you will be responsible for the overall management and operations of our care home.



The Care Home Manager's key responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Providing leadership, guidance, and support to a team of dedicated care staff, ensuring the delivery of person-centred care to residents.

Overseeing the day-to-day operations of the care home, including staffing and training to maintain high standards of care.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, policies, and procedures to maintain the highest level of quality and safety for residents.

Building positive relationships with residents, their families, and external stakeholders.

Conducting assessments for new residents, then ensuring their individual needs are met and personalised care plans are developed.

Monitoring and evaluating care practices, implementing continuous improvement initiatives, and maintaining accurate records.

Managing the care home's resources effectively to achieve financial objectives while providing quality care.

Care Home Manager - Requirements:



To excel in this role, we are seeking candidates who possess the following qualifications and skills:

SVQ4 in Care services, leadership & management award qualification preferred or relevant management experience within the care sector.

A deep understanding of person-centred care principles and the ability to implement them in practice.

Excellent leadership and managerial skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire a diverse team.

In-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements, including care inspectorate standards, and experience in ensuring compliance in health and safety legislation.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to build effective relationships with residents, families, and stakeholders.

Exceptional organisational and problem-solving abilities to manage multiple priorities effectively.

Compassion, empathy, and a genuine passion for providing high-quality care to residents.

Care Home Manager - Benefits: