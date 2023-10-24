Northpoint is a leading provider of mental health services and support across Yorkshire. We are seeking a talented and experienced Neurodevelopmental Pathway Lead to join our FPoC Team in Calderdale You will join us on a Full time, (Term Time considered), Permanent basis and in return, you will receive a competitive salary, a fantastic development opportunity, and the opportunity to work in a groundbreaking service.

Why us?

We take pride in our programme of work to enhance the health and wellbeing, and future life chances of our children and young people. We work with local partners and stakeholders to improve outcomes for children, young people, and families.

What you will be doing as our Neurodevelopmental Pathway Lead :

You will be reviewing collected information from families and education settings to determine clinical suitability for neurodevelopmental assessments. In addition, you will provide clear evidence-based rational for decision making, and either progress young people onto the next stage of the neurodevelopmental pathway onto assessment, or make onwards signposting recommendations to families and professionals by telephone.

What are we looking for in our ideal Neurodevelopmental Pathway Lead:

One of the following appropriate professional qualifications: occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, children’s nurse, learning disability nurse, mental health nurse, health visitor.

Registration with the relevant professional body.

Extensive experience of working with children and young people who have a diagnosis of autism and/or ADHD or who show signs of neurodevelopmental conditions.

If you have the skills, knowledge and experience we are looking for, and are passionate about making a difference, please click ‘Apply’ to be considered for our Neurodevelopmental Pathway Navigator. We would love to hear from you!

This role would be very suitable for someone from one of the following fields

We aim to be a talented, resilient and inclusive community. We welcome applications from all and offer a variety of flexible working/job share opportunities for both full and part-time staff.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults, and expect all staff to share this commitment. Applicants to posts that are exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act will require a DBS from the Disclosure and Barring Service before the appointment is confirmed.