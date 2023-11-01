For Employers
Ref:#JBD07859
Care Assistant
Job Board Direct
Other
Renfrew
Renfrew
30 minutes ago
Posted date
30 minutes ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time/Part-time
Full-time/Part-time
Medicine / Healthcare
Medicine / Healthcare

Care Assistant
Inchinnan, Scotland

A care assistant requires patience, a sense of humour and the ability to relate to people from all walks of life. 

Kindness and empathy are key qualities for caring.

A care assistant needs to be practical and responsible enough to assist residents to live a full life everyday and be able to communicate well with their relatives and the team. 

Care assistants must be able to document the daily care they provide and the outcome this care has had on each resident. 

Training will be provided.

If you are committed, compassionate and caring and think you have what it takes to make a positive change to someone’s life come and join our team..

Competitive rates, complimentary meal daily, uniform, pension and training.

12 hour shifts, split shifts and night shifts.

