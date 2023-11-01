Care Assistant

Inchinnan, Scotland

A care assistant requires patience, a sense of humour and the ability to relate to people from all walks of life.

Kindness and empathy are key qualities for caring.

A care assistant needs to be practical and responsible enough to assist residents to live a full life everyday and be able to communicate well with their relatives and the team.

Care assistants must be able to document the daily care they provide and the outcome this care has had on each resident.

Training will be provided.

If you are committed, compassionate and caring and think you have what it takes to make a positive change to someone’s life come and join our team..

Competitive rates, complimentary meal daily, uniform, pension and training.

12 hour shifts, split shifts and night shifts.