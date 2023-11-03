Healthcare Assistant

Healthcare Assistants - Day Shifts

£11.51 per hour - Full Time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits

Planned rotas & career development



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Rivermede Court situated in Egham is a luxury 80 bed care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in health care and support.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable care assistants to be part of the care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members have a real passion for care and work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other.



At Rivermede Court we promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit care assistants, ideally with an NVQ qualification and who have the desire to develop their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training which encourages career development.



We can provide variable shift patterns and pre-planned rotas. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.