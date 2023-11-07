UK right to work required, please do not apply unless you have this as there is no sponsorship.

Registered Nurse



Streatham



Accountable to: Home Manager



Job Overview:

(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

To positively support the management in the leadership in the delivery of care

To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain that currency of practice

To manage the service in accordance with the Registered Manager, Registered Provider, legislative requirements, relevant regulations, in line with best practice and within the financial plans agreed from time to time with the Registered Provider. Working Hours: 5 days over 7-day period, with varying shift patterns as agreed with the manager. Working Hours: 5 days over 7-day period, with varying shift patterns as agreed with the manager.



Responsibilities and Duties of the Job



Role Specific Duties:

Ensure Residents are at the heart of care delivery and their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing

Undertake the care planning activities for residents to meet changing physical, psychological and social, taking into consideration privacy, dignity, personal choice and informed consent.

Ensure Care Plans are developed in collaboration with residents, their family and friends (where appropriate) and members of the multidisciplinary team.

Undertake all aspects of medicine management in line with legal, professional and regulatory requirements.

Be responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of those individuals they support Working with Others:

Develop effective working relationships with other employees within The British Home

Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for Residents Leading by Example:

Work within the NMC Code of Conduct

Seek opportunities for personal and professional growth

Be a role model for other carers and be an ambassador for the service

To provide leadership to the care and nursing functions within the British Home

To provide nursing care in accordance with current best practice, according to policy and procedures, agreed standards, legislative requirements, relevant regulations under the direction of the manager and within the financial plans agreed from time-to-time. Personal Responsibilities:

Be registered with NMC and work within the Code of Conduct

To comply with NMC requirements with revalidation every 3 years; this will require, (among other measures), obtaining practice-based feedback, reflective discussions, written self-reflections on practice, and obtaining confirming evidence of continued adherence to the NMC codes of practice from a health care professional, normally the line manager

Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by management Specific Requirement for Qualifications:

English - Written and verbal

Registered with relevant body eg.NMC

Level 1 Registered Nurse qualification

Maintain PDP attending workshops commensurate with the role to develop and maintain best practice

Supervisory or management qualification

Requirement for Skills



Proficient Written Skills:



Maintain all Care Plans/care records in accordance with the British Home policies and audit care records to ensure compliance





Problem Solving Skills:

Registered Nurses need to be able to adapt and address problems quickly

Plan, develop, implement, assess approaches to promote health and well-being

Recognise and report situations where there might be a need for protection

Promote the effective resolution of team conflicts

Share in the development of strategic plans of the British Home

Conduct mock inspections of the service and action plan the shortfalls identified

Communication Skills:

Supervise and communicate effectively with staff to ensure that shifts run smoothly, making sure all work is carried out in an organised and efficient manner taking into consideration peoples preferences.

Liaise appropriately with all visitors and callers to the British Home

Undertaking and undergoing formal supervision Specific Requirement for Previous Experience

Previous experience of working in similar environment

Previous experience of working in similar supervisory role

Experience of working with Residents, in particular, those that may have additional support needs

Knowledge of rota planning, ensuring adequate staff with correct skill mix and fair allocation of off duty/annual leave

Values-Based Personal Qualities



Individual

Involve residents, families, external agencies and colleagues

Speak up when things go wrong Rehabilitation

Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices

Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking Integrity , Diversity, Openness and Honesty

Ensuring no one is discriminated or excluded

Understand human rights and Impact on care delivery

Facilitating people to speak up about concerns and acting upon them Talent & Energy

Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using this service

Being accepting on criticism and focusing on improving

Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skill and knowledge Heart of their Care

Treating people with kindness

Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment

Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service Highest Standards