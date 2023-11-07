Ref:#JBD07891
Registered Nurse
3 hours agoPosted date
3 hours ago
Medicine / HealthcareJob categoryMedicine / Healthcare
UK right to work required, please do not apply unless you have this as there is no sponsorship.
Registered Nurse
Streatham
Accountable to: Home Manager
Job Overview:
(Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)
- To positively support the management in the leadership in the delivery of care
- To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain that currency of practice
- To manage the service in accordance with the Registered Manager, Registered Provider, legislative requirements, relevant regulations, in line with best practice and within the financial plans agreed from time to time with the Registered Provider.
Responsibilities and Duties of the Job
Role Specific Duties:
- Ensure Residents are at the heart of care delivery and their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing
- Undertake the care planning activities for residents to meet changing physical, psychological and social, taking into consideration privacy, dignity, personal choice and informed consent.
- Ensure Care Plans are developed in collaboration with residents, their family and friends (where appropriate) and members of the multidisciplinary team.
- Undertake all aspects of medicine management in line with legal, professional and regulatory requirements.
- Be responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of those individuals they support
- Develop effective working relationships with other employees within The British Home
- Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for Residents
- Work within the NMC Code of Conduct
- Seek opportunities for personal and professional growth
- Be a role model for other carers and be an ambassador for the service
- To provide leadership to the care and nursing functions within the British Home
- To provide nursing care in accordance with current best practice, according to policy and procedures, agreed standards, legislative requirements, relevant regulations under the direction of the manager and within the financial plans agreed from time-to-time.
- Be registered with NMC and work within the Code of Conduct
- To comply with NMC requirements with revalidation every 3 years; this will require, (among other measures), obtaining practice-based feedback, reflective discussions, written self-reflections on practice, and obtaining confirming evidence of continued adherence to the NMC codes of practice from a health care professional, normally the line manager
- Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by management
- English - Written and verbal
- Registered with relevant body eg.NMC
- Level 1 Registered Nurse qualification
- Maintain PDP attending workshops commensurate with the role to develop and maintain best practice
- Supervisory or management qualification
Requirement for Skills
Proficient Written Skills:
Maintain all Care Plans/care records in accordance with the British Home policies and audit care records to ensure compliance
Proficient Written Skills:
Maintain all Care Plans/care records in accordance with the British Home policies and audit care records to ensure compliance
Problem Solving Skills:
- Registered Nurses need to be able to adapt and address problems quickly
- Plan, develop, implement, assess approaches to promote health and well-being
- Recognise and report situations where there might be a need for protection
- Promote the effective resolution of team conflicts
- Share in the development of strategic plans of the British Home
- Conduct mock inspections of the service and action plan the shortfalls identified
Communication Skills:
- Supervise and communicate effectively with staff to ensure that shifts run smoothly, making sure all work is carried out in an organised and efficient manner taking into consideration peoples preferences.
- Liaise appropriately with all visitors and callers to the British Home
- Undertaking and undergoing formal supervision
- Previous experience of working in similar environment
- Previous experience of working in similar supervisory role
- Experience of working with Residents, in particular, those that may have additional support needs
- Knowledge of rota planning, ensuring adequate staff with correct skill mix and fair allocation of off duty/annual leave
Values-Based Personal Qualities
Individual
Individual
- Involve residents, families, external agencies and colleagues
- Speak up when things go wrong
- Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices
- Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking
- Ensuring no one is discriminated or excluded
- Understand human rights and Impact on care delivery
- Facilitating people to speak up about concerns and acting upon them
- Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using this service
- Being accepting on criticism and focusing on improving
- Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skill and knowledge
- Treating people with kindness
- Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment
- Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service
- Focus on how thing could be done better and sharing ideas
- Understanding wellbeing and what is important to people using this service
- Improving outcomes for people
- Ensuring appropriate services are provided for people using the services