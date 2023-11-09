For Employers
Ref:JMLP1123
Paediatric Nurse
First Option Healthcare
Paediatric Nurse/Childrens Nurse

Hourly rate: £32 - £35 p/h

Location: Southend

Benefits of working as a Paediatric Nurse for First Option Healthcare?

  • Holiday
  • Bonus scheme
  • Flexibility
  • Pension scheme
  • Weekly payments
  • Career progression
  • Job security offered with 3 month rolling rotas & continuity of scheduled work
  • 24/7 clinical and out of hours care management support
  • Additional ad hoc work available
  • VIP Nurse and Healthcare assistants’ scheme (including long service awards, blue light card, employee assistance programme and DBS check following certain service length)
  • No restrictive uniforms

Skills and experience required for the job of a Paediatric Nurse

  • Tracheostomy
  • Ventilation experience
  • Peg feed
  • Ensure care plans and other information are followed and any changes are escalated to clinical leads efficiently and safely
  • Using complex care equipment and carrying out complex care procedures
  • Supporting clients outside the home when required i.e. medical appointments

At First Option Healthcare we provide clinically led support to adults and paediatric service users across England based around our values; Integrity, Excellence, Respect, Collaboration and Ownership.

Every successful offer of employment is subject to acceptable DBS clearance, references, and completion of training.

There is an occupational requirement for the holder of this post to be female in accordance with the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and Equality Act 2010.

