Hourly rate: £32 - £35 p/h

Location: Southend

Benefits of working as a Paediatric Nurse for First Option Healthcare?

Holiday

Bonus scheme

Flexibility

Pension scheme

Weekly payments

Career progression

Job security offered with 3 month rolling rotas & continuity of scheduled work

24/7 clinical and out of hours care management support

Additional ad hoc work available

VIP Nurse and Healthcare assistants’ scheme (including long service awards, blue light card, employee assistance programme and DBS check following certain service length)

No restrictive uniforms

Skills and experience required for the job of a Paediatric Nurse

Tracheostomy

Ventilation experience

Peg feed

Ensure care plans and other information are followed and any changes are escalated to clinical leads efficiently and safely

Using complex care equipment and carrying out complex care procedures

Supporting clients outside the home when required i.e. medical appointments

At First Option Healthcare we provide clinically led support to adults and paediatric service users across England based around our values; Integrity, Excellence, Respect, Collaboration and Ownership.

Every successful offer of employment is subject to acceptable DBS clearance, references, and completion of training.

There is an occupational requirement for the holder of this post to be female in accordance with the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and Equality Act 2010.