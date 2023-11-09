Pharmacy Manager | Salary DOE | Fylde Coast - Blackpool | Full Time - 37.5hrs

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Manager to join our high performing Pharmacy Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

***Potential joining bonus / relocation package available for this role***