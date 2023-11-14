Staff Nurse - Cardiac

Cardiothoracic Staff Nurse | Cardiothoracic Staff Nurse | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Southampton | Mix Shifts with the option on fixed nights | joining bonus of £3,000 (T&C apply)

Are you a dedicated nurse passionate about cardiothoracic care? Join our outstanding team at Spire Southampton Hospital! We're recruiting motivated nurses to provide exceptional care and make a real difference.

At Spire Southampton, our cardiothoracic ward offers diverse surgeries and procedures, including cardiac and thoracic surgeries, as well as cardiology procedures. Work alongside experienced professionals in a collaborative and supportive environment. We serve NHS, private insured, and self-funding patients, broadening your experience. You'll also have opportunities for rotational posts with our in-house intensive care unit.

As a valued nurse, you'll provide patient-centred care, communicate effectively with the team, and manage a caseload using safe staffing acuity tools. Initiative and clinical decision-making skills are essential.

Don't miss this opportunity to advance your career and make a lasting impact. Contact us now and let your nursing journey flourish at Spire Southampton Hospital!

The successful applicant will be working on the cardiothoracic ward where there are routine and planned surgeries and procedures including:

- Cardiac surgery: coronary artery bypass grafting & valve surgery.

- Thoracic surgery: lobectomies, wedge resections, pneumonectomy

- Cardiology procedures: Arrhythmia ablations, pacemaker insertions, cardioversions



Duties and Responsibilities

- Provide patient centred care.

- Working and communicating well within the multidisciplinary team

- Managing a caseload of patients with a nurse-to-patient ratio of 4:1 on average which is calculated using a safe staffing acuity tool on a daily basis.

- Able to use initiative and clinical decision-making skills.



Who we are looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must have MIN of 4 years post qualified experience

- Cardiac experience required

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications