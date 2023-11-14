Ward Manager | Surgical Wards | Band 7 DOE | Fylde Coast | Full Time |

Spire Fylde Coast are now recruiting a Full Time Ward Manager to join their warm and friendly team on a permanent basis. This is an excellent opportunity to take the next step in your career.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Lead clinical practice ensuring the delivery of a high standard of patient centred care.

Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming towards achieving Outstanding.

Lead the service against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Promote best practice in health & safety and security.

Manage staff performance to ensure high clinical standards are maintained utilising review systems such as appraisal and professional development.

Ensure patient's privacy is maintained and religious and cultural beliefs are respected at all times.

Ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

Ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Who we're looking for;

You must be a Registered General Nurse with previous experience as a Senior Nurse within a Surgical environment

Previous experience of managing clinical audits and action plans

Experience in managing HR processes

Ability to manage, motivate, support, develop and lead a department.

Expert knowledge of clinical practice in surgical ward nursing.

Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by evidence of professional competence and knowledge.

Evidence of success in working in partnership with Consultants to explore and challenge existing practices while maintaining and enhancing services and standards.

Demonstrable skills of financial awareness and management with the need to balance the provision of quality care while maintaining a business focus.

Knowledge of appropriate standards of external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission.

Auditing skills across clinical standards and departments.

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 03.11.2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.