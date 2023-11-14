Care Assistant - Bank Contract to cover day and/or night shifts

£11.14 per hour plus benefits

Paid breaks, DBS and Uniform



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Rectory Court is a stunning 41 bedded residential care home based in Blackheath, SE3.



We are looking for additional care assistants to join our bank team to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover both day and/or night shifts. You will be required to cover annual leave and any ad hoc sickness. Holiday cover will be pre-planned so you will be notified in advance of days/weeks to be worked. We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.



Our care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the resident's physical environment and general well being.



One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing