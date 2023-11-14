Staff Nurse | Endoscopy | Band 5 | Warrington | Full Time
An exciting opportunity has arisen in the Endoscopy Unit at Spire Cheshire Hospital. We are recruiting staff to increase our service and become a self-contained unit. We are a JAG accredited Endoscopy Unit and work hard to meet the JAG requirements. You will be supported by our Endoscopy Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join our friendly team.
The post holder will assess, plan, evaluate and deliver all relevant aspects of the care of patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in a caring, compassionate and sensitive manner. Work closely with consultants and contribute to the clinical governance process.
The services operates Monday to Friday 730am till 6pm and Saturday adhoc lists.
Who we're looking for
- Experience in Endoscopy would be advantageous but not essential
- Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative
- Patient/customer facing experience
- Working as part of a team
- You will ideally have previous exposure to endoscopic decontamination processes
- Cannulation and venepuncture
- Pre-operative assessment skills would be desirable but not essential
Working Hours: 37.5 hours over 5 days
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
