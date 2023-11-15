Bank MRI Radiographer | Spire Murrayfield Wirral Hospital | CH61 | MRI Experience Required



Spire Murrayfield Wirral Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank MRI Radiographer to join their fantastic and dedicated team.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties And Responsibilities

* To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

* To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.



Who We're Looking For

* HCPC Registered Radiographer

* Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in MRI

* Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice. * A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care

* Flexible working required



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.