Deputy Theatre Manager | Perm | Band 6/7 dependent on experience| Dunedin | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire Dunedin Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a Deputy Theatre Manager to join our experienced and dynamic Theatre department, working within safe COVID pathways and benefitting from our excellent IPC support. This is a great opportunity to work with a new management team, bring fresh ideas and develop your own career whilst mentoring your team to be the best they can be. We strive for excellent patient care and positive staff experience, if you think you can make that happen we would love you to apply.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention.

- Lead the team and promote best evidence-based practice in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practice to improve quality and maintain our high standards of theatre practice.

- Ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice.

- Deputise for the Theatre Manager and co-ordinate the theatre department as required.

- Have excellent organisational and management skills with the ability to flexibly respond to the needs of the department and the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC or ODP registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Minimum of 3 years' experience in Theatres

- SFA, ALS & Leadership & Management qualification & Mentorship experience would be desirable

- Governance - Root cause analysis audits

- Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless at



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications