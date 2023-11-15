Radiographer | No Overseas | UK applicants only | Spire Gatwick Park Hospital | Horley | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital are looking for a dynamic, patient focused, values led radiographer with experience in X-ray, CT, or MRI. The role requires good communication skills as you would need liaise with all colleagues across the hospital. You will need to be team orientated with demonstrable teaching abilities as you will be working with junior staff. The successful candidate will rotate and will contribute to provision of OOH Service.

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential

Have good communication skills

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.