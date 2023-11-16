Theatre Manager | Spire Clare Park | Farnham | Permanent | Full Time | Competitive salary dependent on experience | £5K Joining Bonus (subject to terms and conditions)

Spire Clare Park has an exciting opportunity for a Theatre Manager to join their dedicated and innovative team on a permanent basis.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

As the Theatre Manager you will be responsible for the safe running and management of our theatres, including 2 laminar flow theatres and an endoscopy suite. Our specialities include but are not limited to orthopaedics, general surgery, bariatrics and weight loss, cosmetics, urology, paediatrics and ophthalmology. You will also be responsible for the sterile service department which is on site. This is a managerial role however there would be an expectation for you to be clinical if needs be. You will monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care and provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. You will act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies. You will encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self. You will ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice and promote excellence.

Who we're looking for

- You will be a qualified nurse or ODP with a valid pin with no conditions or restrictions

- You will be a minimum of 6 years' experience of working within theatres and experience in a management role

- Experience with quality improvement projects is desirable but not essential

- If you have undergone extra training within your role, either in a speciality or leadership capacity this is desirable but not essential

- MUST be a Car Driver due to rural location

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car Park

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless at



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.