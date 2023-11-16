Deputy Manager

Up to £43,000 (dependent on experience/qualifications)

Full time role, company benefits

Training & Development opportunities



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Mornington Court is a luxurious 57 bedded residential and dementia care home in New Milton.



We are looking for an experienced Deputy Manager to be a part of our team in this stunning home.



In this role you will assist the General Manager in all aspects of the day to day running of the home on a 24 hour basis and to deputise for the General Manager across the whole range of their duties in their absence.



You will ensure all aspects of the management of the Home meet with the Essential Standards of Quality and Safety and the requirements of the Care Quality Commission. You will need to be able to support and manage teams and demonstrate a calm professional manner at all times.



Essential to this role:



You will oversee and maintain the care of the residents living at the home, ensuring each resident receives care according to their individual needs - including clinical care. You will be responsible for assisting in the management and supervision of Team Leaders/Senior Care Assistants and other members of the care team. You will also ensure that all residents are safe from harm and that any possible/potential or actual concerns in regard to any form of abuse are reported immediately to the relevant people within and outside of the organisation.



Skills, Knowledge and Experience:

For this role a professional qualification; NVQ 4 in Care and Registered Managers Award or QCF Level 4 Diploma in Management or equivalent



Essential requirements:

Previous management/supervisory experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills including IT skills

Evidence of recent clinical practice

Evidence of management and administration of medication competency