Business Administrator

Administration | Customer Service | Finance | Part time 20 hours per week | Southend-On-Sea

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to join our Finance team responsible for processing payments and high levels of data entry. Ideally you will work 4 afternoons per week 12pm - 5pm to be confirmed.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Business Administrator your tasks will include processing a high volume of payments, processing invoices and ensuring time sheets are collected and entered into our SAP based system in a timely manner. You will respond to Patient queries on billing, review a high number of reports for accuracy and work closely with a range of stakeholders within the Hospital.

Who we're looking for

You will need to have experience in an Administration role

Experience within Finance would be a benefit but not a necessity

Strong computer literacy and a great attention to detail

Someone who excels in customer service

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking on site.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.